Could Euros’ youngest ever player be Poland’s secret weapon in Sweden match?

Kacper Kozłowski has been described by pundits as an ‘insane talent’.

Poland’s do-or-die match against Sweden today could go better than hoped if coach Paulo Sousa brings on the Euros’ youngest ever player – Kacper Kozłowski.

Making his debut in last week’s draw against Spain aged just 17 and 246 days, Kozłowski became the youngest player of any nationality to play in the European Championship, beating English youngster Jude Bellingham who was 17 and 345 days old when he played in England’s opening game against Croatia.

Kozłowski became the tournament’s youngest ever player after being brought on in last week’s match against Spain to try and add some more creativity to Poland’s midfield.Adam Warżawa/PAP

Born in the coastal town of Koszalin, Kozłowski has had a breakthrough season this year for his club Pogoń Szczecin, where he has played 20 league matches this term.

The midfielder burst onto the scene, helping his club to third place in the league, an achievement they have only matched or bettered three other times in their history.

Making his debut in the Polish top league when he was just 15-years-old, he quickly attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Manchester United and Juventus which both sent scouts to watch him play live.Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

Dramatically, Kozłowski could have missed out on all of that following a car crash in January 2020 which left him with a spinal fracture.

In May 2020 the website ‘Football Talent Scout’ named Kozłowski as one of the 50 greatest talents in world football born in or after 2001.

Later that same year, Kozłowski won the ‘Young of the Month’ award and on April 16th the following year he scored his first goal in the Ekstraklasa as his side beat Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała 2-0.

In May 2020 the website ‘Football Talent Scout’ named Kozłowski as one of the 50 greatest talents in world football born in or after 2001.Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

But despite being invited to train with top German teams as well, Kozłowski refused to be lured by a big money move abroad until he had been able to have an impact for the team who trained him.

Described by pundits as an ‘insane talent’ who was brought on in last week’s game against Spain following Lewandowski’s equalizer to try to add some more creativity to their midfield, many now see the youngster as a potential secret weapon.