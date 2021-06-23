Ministry of Education and Science grants top young scientists scholarships

The top 217 young Polish scientists, considered “the best of the best,” will receive a total of PLN 42 mln (EUR 9.29 mln), said Minister of Education and Science Przemysław Czarnek on Wednesday during a ceremony awarding scholarships to outstanding young scientists.

“The young scientists who receive support from the ministry come from almost every academic centre in Poland. Based on the evaluation made by a team of experts, it is in these young researchers that we place great hopes for the future of Polish science,” Minister Czarnek said.

Most scholarships were awarded to young scientists from the Wrocław University of Technology (16), Warsaw University of Technology (15), the Medical University of Warsaw (14), the Jagiellonian University (12) and the University of Warsaw (12).

Minister Czarnek announced that scholarship recipients will be receiving PLN 5,390 (EUR 1,192) each month for three years. He added that many criteria were taken into account, including the number and quality of publications.

On Wednesday, 20 people with outstanding merits in the field of science received awards at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education and Science.