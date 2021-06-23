France seeks closer ties to Visegrad Group: French economy minister

France wants to strengthen its ties with the Visegrad Group in the post-pandemic economic revival process, French economy minister Bruno Le Maire told the Polish Press Agency PAP on Wednesday.

Asked about current Polish-French economic relations, the French minister described them as “excellent,” and stressed that several Polish-French projects now underway were “of an absolutely strategic character.”

Recounting his attendance at a meeting of V4 economy ministers in Kraków, southern Poland on Monday, Mr Le Maire said the talks revealed many common points between the V4 group and France concerning economic reconstruction after the pandemic.

“We’re all convinced industry will play a fundamental role in coming out of the crisis,” the minister stated, noting that this opened prospects for cooperation between France and the V4 states in areas like healthcare, pharma, nuclear power, hydrogen technology, as well as electric battery and semiconductor production.

Furthermore, Bruno Le Maire declared France’s willingness to support the V4 group’s future projects in the EU.

Set up in 1991, the Visegrad Group, commonly known as the V4, is an informal platform of regional cooperation between Poland, Hungary and the Czech and Slovak republics.