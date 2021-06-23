Poland reports 165 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, death toll at 35

In all, Poland has already distributed 27,078,372 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 11,643,337 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 165 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 deaths over the past 24h to Wednesday morning, against 188 cases reported on Tuesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 1,307 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 1,367 recorded the day prior, including 208 patients on ventilators, against the total of 1,120 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 61,845 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,650,839 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 27,078,372 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 11,643,337 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.