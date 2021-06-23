France seeks closer ties to V4, French minister says

"France is determined to strengthen cooperation and joint action with the Visegrad Group countries," Le Maire told PAP.

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

France wants to strengthen its ties with the Visegrad Group in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, French economy minister Bruno Le Maire told PAP on Wednesday.

Le Maire said France is intent on developing closer ties with the V4 states in the post-pandemic economic revival process.

“France is determined to strengthen cooperation and joint action with the Visegrad Group countries,” Le Maire told PAP.

Set up in 1991, the Visegrad Group, commonly known as the V4, is an informal platform of regional cooperation between Poland, Hungary and the Czech and Slovak republics.

Asked about current Polish-French economic relations, Le Maire described them as “excellent,” and stressed that several Polish-French projects now underway were “of an absolutely strategic character.”

Recounting his attendance at a Monday meeting of V4 economy ministers in Krakow, southern Poland, Le Maire said the talks revealed many common points between the V4 group and France concerning economic reconstruction after the pandemic.

“We’re all convinced industry will play a fundamental role in coming out of the crisis,” Le Maire said. He noted that this opened prospects for cooperation between France and the V4 states in areas like healthcare, pharma, nuclear power, hydrogen technology, as well as electric battery and semiconductor production.

Le Maire said France was also willing to support the V4 group’s future projects in the EU.