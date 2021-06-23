COVID-19: New restrictions possible if Delta variant arrives, says HM

“If the Delta virus attacks, the restrictions may come back,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told tabloid newspaper “Fakt”. He pointed out that the most commonly used vaccine in Poland is the one manufactured by Pfizer, which in studies showed the greatest effectiveness against the Indian COVID-19 variant.

When asked when the pandemic state could be canceled due to the falling number of new cases, he explained that the decline in infections does not mean that the fight against the virus is over.

He reiterated that over 10 mln Poles are not vaccinated yet or have not yet contracted COVID-19 resulting in a lack of antibodies.

He reported that so far 90 cases of the Delta mutation have been reported in Poland, the first of which was two months ago.

In his opinion, Poland will achieve population immunity by the end of summer holidays. When asked about a potential fourth wave of cases, the Minister said that in his opinion the country was prepared for it.