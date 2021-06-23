Sanctions on regimes violating human rights are inevitable: Dep FM

Andrzej Poczobut and Andżelika Borys, the activists of the Polish minority in Belarus, are hostages of the Minsk regime, which is absolutely unacceptable for Poland and other EU countries, said the Deputy Foreign Minister, Marcin Przydacz on Radio Poland.

Ms Borys, the head of the Union of Poles in Belarus has been held in custody in Zhodino near Minsk for three months.

“In a situation when human rights are violated, when innocent people are detained or imprisoned, then we, as the Western world, cannot respond in any other way than through this type of harsh reaction,” said Mr Przydacz, pointing to the sanctions imposed on the regime in Minsk.

The deputy minister added that he was pleased with the European Union’s reaction and the quick introduction of sanctions against Belarus. In his opinion, these will “definitely” bring results, although they will be most severely felt by the Belarusian economy and people who will not be able to travel around Europe for business or tourist purposes.

“I do not have exaggerated ambitions and expectations towards Lukashenko, but there are business circles in Belarus that support him, and if they consider that the current situation is not profitable for them, the situation may change,” the deputy Foreign Minister stated.

“Lukashenko is convinced that the western states, including Poland, are responsible for the political instability in Belarus, which is why dialogue with him is difficult to maintain,” he said, adding that the Minsk leader does not realise the current developments in Belarus could derive from his political decisions.