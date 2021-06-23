COVID-19: 165 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 165 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,192 including 153,460 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,399 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 35 new fatalities, of which six were due to COVID-19 alone and 29 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,893.

According to the ministry, 61,845 people are quarantined and 2,650,839 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,460 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Wednesday, a total of 27,078,372 people have been vaccinated, including 16,302,839 with the first dose and 11,643,337 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 208 out of 1,120 available.

As of Wednesday morning, as many as 179,959,774 coronavirus cases, 3,898,979 deaths and 164,726,893 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,434,803, India has the second most with 30,028,709 cases and Brazil third with 18,056,639.