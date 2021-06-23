Hydrogen-powered train of future tested in Poland

A hydrogen-powered train has been tested for the first time in Poland and will soon head out on tour in Germany. Described as the “train of the future”, it is designed to be quiet, fast, and above all, more ecological.

Research on the use of hydrogen as railway fuel took almost ten years.

“It is a zero-emission train. It practically only emits water and steam,” said Artur Fryczkowski from Alstom, the vehicle’s manufacturer.

“The hydrogen powered train is also quiet. Actually, apart from the contact of the wheel with the rail, there are practically no other noises,” Mr Fryczkowski added.

According to its creators, such a solution also generates less costs, because the train does not need any overhead contact line, as building an infrastructure carries additional expenses.

Hydrogen fuel could revolutionise rail transport. According to Waldemar Szulc, the head of the Operating Centre of the Experimental Track of the Railway Institute in Węglewo, rail transport is entering a new, completely emission-free era, as the debut of the hydrogen-powered train will go down in history. It is Węglewo where the train has undergone its test runs.