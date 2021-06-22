Nation of bookworms: book reading makes comeback among Poles

Thanks to the National Reading Development Programme, book reading is making a comeback among Poles.

Gov’t increases funds for National Reading Development Programme

Poles have lately been having itchy fingers while in close proximity to crime, fantasy, romance, non-fiction or biography — syndromes typical to bookworms. But there is nothing to be alarmed about, quite to the contrary, as reading improves one’s imagination, deepens empathy, increases knowledge and broadens the horizons.

The upward reading curve experienced in Poland is in part thanks to the National Reading Development Programme, which encourages Poles to pick up that book and give it a thorough read.

“Children and young people are reading more often than before and the trend is not downwards at least. We have to widen and continue this trend,” said Prof. Przemysław Czarnek, Poland’s Education Minister.

Last year, 42 percent of Poles read at least one book, three percent more than in 2019.

To develop Polish reading for 2021–25, the state has earmarked PLN 1.08 bn (almost EUR 240 mln).

For his part, Professor Piotr Gliński, the Culture and National Heritage Minister, said: “We have succeeded in increasing funds by 40 percent as we promised in the last election campaign.”

The funds will be used to buy the latest publications for pre-school, school age and teaching bodies. Public libraries will be able to offer a better assortment of services.

So after reading this article, please consider giving your book a tender turn of the page.