COVID-19: Poland imposes 7-day quarantine on travellers from UK

Travellers from the UK to Poland will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine period unless they have a negative COVID-19 test result not older than a week, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, the Health Ministry’s spokesman has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He said that an ordinance concerning this issue had been signed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and will be binding from Wednesday.

“A decision has been taken in the matter of quarantine for travellers coming from the UK intended to reduce the risk of transmitting the delta [SARS-CoV-2] coronavirus variant from the affected area,” Adam Niedzielski, the Health Minister said in a statement for PAP..

This means that additional restrictions will apply not only to people coming from Brazil, India, and South Africa, but also from the UK.