The nine countries you can now visit without a Covid test

A map published by LOT Polish Airlines on Tuesday on social media named Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia and Cyprus as ‘green countries’ where no test was needed to get in.

People in Poland can now enter nine European countries without a negative Covid test, or the need to quarantine and having proof of vaccination.

A further 14 countries marked yellow, can be visited by people who have been vaccinated.

According to the LOT map, these countries are Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Georgia, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine, Romania, Slovenia and Switzerland.