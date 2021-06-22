Summertime weather: storms, rainfalls going across Poland

The Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) issued warnings – first and second degree against storms with rainfall, hail and strong winds for all Polish provinces except Zachodniopomorskie and part of Lubuskie in western part of Poland.

The spokesman of IMGW explained that storms that are forming in the central parts of Poland arise as a result of weather remodeling. “From the west, the air reaches us a bit cooler and displaces the warm tropical air that lies over Poland. At the junction of these masses, a cold front is formed, lines of convergence are formed,” he said.

IMGW forecasts show that during Tuesday’s storms there could be up to 50 mm of rain. The spokesman points out that such intense rainfall may cause flooding, because the ground will not have time to absorb the water. “Yesterday in Zielona Góra [Lubuskie Province] there was 15 mm of rain in a short time. These sheets of rain can cause flooding, even in rivers,” he explained.

The spokesman also said that storms will be accompanied by hail up to 2 cm in diameter and winds up to 100 kph. “Such a strong wind can break trees; this is a dangerous value, therefore, there are second-degree warnings for Poland in the central zone from Pomorskie, Warmińsko-Mazurskie through the Kujawsko-Pomorskie and Mazowieckie provinces, and partly Wielkopolskie, Łódzkie, Świętokrzyskie, Śląskie, as well as the Podkarpackie and Małopolskie Poland provinces,” he explained.

The front is moving. As for Warsaw, the front will arrive in the afternoon hours, when those dangerous phenomena may occur. The storm front will continue to move to the east of Poland until Friday.

The IMGW spokesman said that despite the storms, there will still be heat to deal with for the next few days. However, on Friday, after the storm front has passed, cooler air will flow, from 23°C to 28°C. “In Świnoujście (West Pomerania) 35.8°C was recorded. On Friday, the temperature in this city is to drop by as much as a dozen or so lines – to around 19°C,” he highlighted an interesting anomaly.

“The weekend will be cooler, we will rest from the heat, it will be from around 22°C to 28°C. However, Sunday will be warmer. Next week, on the other hand, the inflow of heat can be seen again, but it ends on Tuesday,” he summed up.