Recent hacking attack affected 4,350 e-mail accounts: official

Over 4,350 e-mail accounts owned by Polish citizens, including over 100 belonging to the active and former politicians, have been hacked by a group believed to have links with the Russian secret services, Stanisław Żaryn, the spokesman for the Minister-Special Services Coordinator said.

Cyber sanctions should be the answer to cyber attacks: FM

see more

“The attack was directed against people representing various political groupings as well as the media and NGOs, including an account which belonged to the head of the PM’s Office, Michał Dworczyk,” Mr Źaryn said.

The group responsible for the attack, UNC1151, is believed to have links with the Russian secret services. According to the recent findings, the attack was an element of the “Ghostwriter” campaign, the aim of which is to destabilise the political situation in Central European countries.

“The Polish [security] services have at their disposal evidence confirming links between hackers and Russian secret services,” Mr Żaryn stated.

He went on to say that at least 500 users responded to the information prepared by the authors of the attack, which increased the success rate of the aggressors’ actions.

“The services responsible for cyber-security have analysed messages sent to Mr Dworczyk’s account, on account of their possible use for potential phishing; both their content and construction were designed to steal log-in data,” Stanisław Żaryn pointed out.

The first counter-measures were taken on Friday and are continuing this week. The purpose of these activities, according to Mr Żaryn, is to protect people who may have fallen victim to the attack. In turn, the Internal Security Agency has sent information to the special services of NATO member states regarding the latest cyber attacks carried out against Poland.