Poland considers more restrictions for those coming from UK

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland could introduce tougher restrictions for those arriving from Great Britain due to a rapid rise in cases caused by the Delta variant in the UK.

“We must take into account that the Delta variant can be transmitted from outside Poland and our approach to border control must be more restrictive,” Polish health ministry spokesperson, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, told private TV broadcaster TVN24 on Tuesday.

He said that an additional measure is planned “in terms of arrivals from Great Britain as regards quarantine”.

“We do not rule out that there will be slightly tighter restrictions for those coming from this direction,” Andrusiewicz said.

He added that the information will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier on Tuesday Andrusiewicz reported 90 confirmed cases of the Delta variant.

“So far, 90 cases of infection with the Delta variant have been confirmed in Poland,” he said.

He noted that the first confirmed case of the Delta variant was recorded in the country about a month and a half ago.

According to Andrusiewicz, this is not a significant transmission and it is “under control” but added “that doesn’t mean it cannot spread.”