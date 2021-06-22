Over 4,300 Polish e-mail accounts attacked

"The attack was directed against people representing various political groupings as well as the media and NGOs, including an account which belonged to the head of the PM's Office, Michał Dworczyk," Żaryn said.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

A spokesperson for the Minister-Special Services Coordinator has said that over 4,350 e-mail accounts owned by Polish citizens have been hacked by the Russian security services.

“The Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the Military Counterintelligence Service (SKW) have found out that the list of targets of the socio-technical attack, conducted by the UNC1151 group, included at least 4,350 e-mail accounts owned by Polish citizens,” Stanisław Żaryn said on Tuesday.

UNC1151 is believed to be a state-sponsored cyber-espionage group.

“The Polish [security] services have at their disposal evidence confirming links between hackers and Russian security services,” Żaryn reported in a communique.

He added that the list includes over 100 e-mail accounts owned by persons holding public posts, including current and former ministers, MPs, senators and local government officials.

“The attack was directed against people representing various political groupings as well as the media and NGOs, including an account which belonged to the head of the PM’s Office, Michał Dworczyk,” Żaryn said.

“The services responsible for cyber-security have analysed messages sent to Dworczyk’s account, on account of their possible use for potential phishing; both their content and construction were designed to steal log-in data,” he said.

Żaryn also said that all the collected data show that “the actions taken by the UNC1151 group, which hit Poland over recent weeks, are an element of the ‘Ghostwriter’ operation, designed to destabilise the political situation in Central Europe.”

Having announced that a meeting of the government’s crisis management team had been convened in connection with the recent developments, Żaryn said that all necessary steps had already been taken in order to protect people, who might be a target for similar attacks.

Earlier this month Polish media reported that e-mails sent by some government officials from their private email accounts, including those of the prime minister’s top aide, were hacked and made available on the Telegram social media platform.

Later, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jarosław Kaczyński, a deputy prime minister responsible for security and ruling party leader, said the hacks had originated from the territory of Russia, quoting Poland’s and its allies’ security services.