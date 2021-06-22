Polish exports to UK up in April first time after Brexit

According to the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), Polish exports to the UK rose in April 2021 for the first time since Brexit, according to an economic think-tank.

“The value of sales of Polish goods on the British market grew by 12 pct year on year in April,” the PIE reported on Tuesday.

According to the institute, the latest data show that Polish exports to the UK are being rebuilt after Brexit despite the fact that the cumulative results for the first four months of the current year are still negative.

In the January-April 2021 period, Polish exports to the UK fell by 10 pct year on year.

The value of imported British goods to Poland fell by 25 pct in the first four months of the year compared to 2019.

PIE also noted that British exports to Poland had gone down by 22.5 pct year on year in April.

The data collected by the Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS) have been confirmed by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS).