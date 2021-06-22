Romania is another country resisting CJEU’s aspirations for primacy: official

After the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ordered Romania to apply European law before the national one, the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that the Romanian constitution remains the highest law to be applied by Romanian courts. According to the Polish Deputy Minister of Justice Sebastian Kaleta, Romania is another country trying to resist the CJEU’s aspirations for primacy.

In recent years, Romania has reformed its judiciary system and established a special prosecution unit to deal with investigations regarding corruption within members of the judiciary, causing concern to the CJEU.

European judges ruled in mid-May that such institutions need guarantees that they will not be used as a tool of political control over the activities of judges and prosecutors. They also ordered the Romanian constitution to be omitted by the local courts if they came to the conclusion that its application would be contrary to the provisions of EU law.

Approximately 3 weeks later, the Romanian Constitutional Court referred to the decisions of the CJEU and assessed that the Court operated outside the powers conferred on the European Union and that the Romanian constitution remains the highest law to be applied by Romanian courts.

Poland’s Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta pointed out that in recent years, several European countries, such as Germany, Spain and France, have questioned the view of the CJEU, which in its judgments “tries to derive its absolute primacy within the EU system”.

He stressed that “the political dispute over the future of the EU has been transferred from the political to the judicial field.”

According to Mr Kaleta, the present moment is historical, because it determines “whether the European Union will become a full-fledged state, without changing the treaties, but through the precedents of the CJEU supported by financial blackmail.”