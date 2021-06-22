Poland’s population will decline in the coming years: official

“The negative birth rate in Poland in the coming years will be high. The generation of the post-war baby boom is dying out, twice as many children were born then, than today,” Deputy Minister of Family and Social Policy Barbara Socha said.

“In the short term, I am talking about the next 20 years, the population will definitely decline. This is the effect of demographic trends over which we have no influence because future mothers have already been born and more of them will not appear,” deputy minister Socha emphasised.

“In the long term, i.e. the next generation, if we manage to increase the fertility rate significantly, we can bring about an increase in the number of births. Whether the number of people will increase also depends on the death rate,” the deputy minister added.

She stressed that the solutions prepared in the 2040 Demographic Strategy will eliminate barriers that cause young people to quit or postpone procreation decisions. The deputy minister indicated that the strategy identifies 10 areas that need to be addressed in order to effectively affect fertility in Poland. Out of them the priorities are the housing policy, childcare, health and the labour market.

Barbara Socha noted that no one wants to force anyone to do anything. “Everyone has a free choice and can carry out their life plans as they wish. But it is also important to show alternatives to the individualistic trends promoted in the media,” she said.

Last week, the government presented a draft of the 2040 Demographic Strategy. The strategy would provide protection for parents of young children against dismissal, implementation of housing programmes announced in the Polish Deal and the creation of a reproductive health centre.