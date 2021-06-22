Both parties are anxious to end dispute over Turów mine: Deputy PM

“Poland and the Czech Republic are aware that the Turów issue cannot weigh on mutual relations, which are good,” Jacek Sasin, Deputy Prime Minister and State Assets Minister commented on the next round of negotiations between Warsaw and Prague, regarding the Turów lignite mine, in an interview with the Polish Radio.

The Polish and Czech delegations will return to negotiations regarding the Turów lignite mine on Tuesday in Prague. The compromise is aimed at the withdrawal of the lawsuit against Poland, which the Czechs have filed with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

“We want this dispute to be resolved. The Czech side also declares its willingness to settle the dispute amicably and withdraw the complaint from the CJEU after the conclusion of the agreement,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

He added that Poland is “open to the expectations of the Czech side, including those regarding Poland’s financial participation in protecting the environment”.

When asked about the negotiation timeline, the State Asset Minister said that “the situation is difficult” and that he “would not like to be overly optimistic. There is an election campaign in the Czech Republic and environmental issues, including the Turów case, are a part of this campaign”.