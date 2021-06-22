Cyber sanctions should be the answer to cyber attacks: FM

“Cyber sanctions should be the answer to cyber attacks,” Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said. He added that he does not rule out a scenario in which such restrictions will be imposed by the EU on those who were behind the recent cyber attacks on Poland.

“The model used in the attack, which boils down to linking stolen information with disinformation, in the shape of posting false documents online, points to Russia. It is an attack on democratic values, freedom of speech and freedom to conduct a public debate,” the minister emphasised.

He noted that the purpose of the attack was, among other things, undermining trust towards NATO and creating the impression that Poland is taking hostile actions against Belarus. “We have also noticed an attempt to divide us with Lithuania. Poland and Lithuania are the two countries which are most involved in helping the civil society in Belarus,” the head of foreign ministry said.

Andrzej Sadoś, the Permanent Representative of Poland to the EU, said on Monday that the cyber attacks were discussed during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. The Member States, including Denmark, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Latvia, Romania and Estonia, expressed their solidarity with Poland in connection with the cyber attacks carried out in recent days.

On Friday, Poland sent a document on the details of cyber attacks carried out against Poland in recent days to the EU countries, the European Commission, the Council and the ambassadors of the USA, Canada and Great Britain.

Polish authorities emphasised that since many EU countries are already being cyber attacked, and many may soon become targets, the EU should react in a coordinated manner. Moreover, Poland called for a debate on how to respond to cyber attacks in order to minimize the associated risk.