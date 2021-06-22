COVID-19: 188 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 188 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,879,030 including 153,399 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,363 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 29 new fatalities, of which 15 were due to COVID-19 alone and 14 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,858.

According to the ministry, 66,894 people are quarantined and 2,650,773 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,399 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 26,665,528 people have been vaccinated, including 16,184,242 with the first dose and 11,337,728 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 224 out of 1,136 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 179,556,810 coronavirus cases, 3,888,909 deaths and 164,262,895 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,419,838, India has the second most with 29,977,861 cases and Brazil third with 17,969,806.