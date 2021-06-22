Movie about Polish zookeeper saving Jews during WWII premieres in US

From Tuesday, over 760 cinemas in the US will start screening the movie entitled “Of Animals and Men,” telling the true story of Jan and Antonina Żabiński, who risked their lives providing Jews with shelter in Warsaw ZOO during WWII.

Movie on Polish ZOO head saving Jews during WWII to premiere in US

The movie is co-produced by Poland’s public broadcaster TVP.

The Cultural Attaché of the Polish Embassy in Washington, Dagmara Jasińska, recalled that the history of the Żabiński family was shown in the 2017 Hollywood film “Zookeeper’s Wife”, directed by Niki Caro.

The film “Of Animals and Men” was not only made for American Jews but for a wider audience. “This movie can be watched by anyone who wants to learn how to make choices in difficult times,” Ms Jasińska stated.

Łukasz Czajka, the movie’s director, stressed that he made a film about extraordinary people, “about people with great hearts, decent people, about hidden heroes, not from the front pages of newspapers. This is a story of people who sacrificed themselves by risking their lives in order to save other people.”

During WWII, Jan Żabiński, the founder and long-term director of the Warsaw Zoo, together with his wife Antonina, sheltered about 300 people, hiding them in their private home in a deserted zoo and behind the animal enclosures.