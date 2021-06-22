Germany and US to end dispute over NS2 by August: German FM

In an interview with the “Die Welt” daily, the head of German diplomacy Heiko Maas announced that in the coming months Germany and the US would end the dispute over the construction of Nord Stream 2 pipeline. “Our goal is to find a solution by August,” he declared.

The German Foreign Minister noted that “considerable progress has already been achieved” on the matter.

“German companies and individuals have been excluded from the recent sanctions in Washington. Further talks are ongoing and our goal is to find a solution by August. A German delegation has just been in Washington,” Mr Maas pointed out.

In May, the administration of US President Joe Biden lifted sanctions against the company building Nord Stream 2 and its director Matthias Warning. US restrictions still apply to Russian companies and ships laying the pipeline.

The head of German diplomacy expressed the conviction that the mutual imposition of sanctions by Europe and the USA was “an action without prospects”.

“We will work to ensure that nothing is left of the sanctions that have been imposed in recent years under Donald Trump,” he stressed.

The construction of the Russian-German gas pipeline is strongly opposed by Poland and the Baltic States. Critics of Nord Stream 2 indicate that the project would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and extend the Kremlin’s influence over European politics. The project is supported by Germany, Austria and several other EU Member States.