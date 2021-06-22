Opposition leader thanks for sanctions against Lukashenko’s regime

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, thanked for the coordinated, “unprecedented” and “very strong” sanctions against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

“Sanctions against the government and its regime have been imposed before, but this time the list is very powerful, the regime must understand that there is no other way out of this situation than [calling] new elections,” Mrs Tsikhanouskaya said during an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP).

She said that the hijacking of a Ryanair plane on May 23 by the regime and the arrest of Belarusian opponent Roman Pratasevich enabled a common position to be found regarding the sanctions against the regime. “There has never been such unity between Belarusians and democratic countries,” the opposition leader noted, adding that she is “really happy”.

The EU together with the US, the UK and Canada decided on Monday to punish dozens of companies and officials associated with the Minsk regime. At a meeting in Luxembourg, the foreign ministers of 27 EU countries also agreed to cut off the regime’s main sources of income. The decision is to be confirmed shortly after the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, the head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell announced.