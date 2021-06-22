Palmiry: a testimony of truth about German war crimes, says PM

Palmiry near Warsaw will forever remain a testimony of the truth about German crimes during World War II, wrote PM Mateusz Morawiecki on Facebook.

Commemorations of mass atrocity in Palmiry 80 years ago

The head of government wrote that the genocide, which took place in Palmiry near Warsaw on June 20 and 21, 1940, was the largest of all those that took place there. Some 358 prisoners of the Nazi German prison Pawiak were murdered at that time.

“They died because they were Poles, the elite of the Polish nation, and thus elements dangerous for the Germans, who pursued their goals of building a ‘new Europe’ by committing these crimes. There was no place for the Polish nation in it. The Polish elite was to be brutally exterminated in order not to be able to take on the role of leaders in the fight for preserving the nation,” wrote Mateusz Morawiecki.

Among the victims of the execution were Maciej Rataj, the Polish Sejm’s Speaker (lower house) and a people’s activist, Mieczysław Niedziałkowski, MP and activist of the Polish Socialist Party, and Janusz Kusociński, the Olympic gold medalist from Los Angeles 1932 in the 10,000 metres run.