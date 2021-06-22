Legendary sea vessel from Szczecin celebrates 50th birthday

The legendary yacht “Maria” celebrates a special anniversary – her 50th birthday. The vessel, captained by the unforgettable globetrotter Ludomir Mączka, circled the world twice.

The yacht mooring at Boulevard Piastowski in Szczecin, northwestern Poland, was recently made available for visitors.

“Maria” has had many cruises behind her. It crossed the oceans, circumnavigated Australia, but the greatest feat that went down in history was the encirclement of the Earth twice. This is the first Polish yacht that has managed to do so, all under the command of Captain Ludomir Mączka.

Although foreign investors were interested in buying the yacht, the vessel stayed in Szczecin to promote and reflect the city’s maritime nature.

Thanks to the effort of the West Pomeranian Sea Heritage Association members, the next generations of young sailors are being trained on “Maria” once again.