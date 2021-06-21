New EU sanctions hit Lukashenko’s son and daughter-in-law

EU foreign ministers adopted further sanctions against Belarus for forcing a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk and the repression of civil society, at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday. The new list of sanctioned entities and people includes the son of Alexander Lukashenko, Dmitry.

Since 2005, Dmitry Lukashenko has been the head of the Presidential Sports Club association, through which he conducts business and controls a number of Belarusian enterprises.

“He was present at the secret inauguration of Alexander Lukashenko’s new term in September 2020. Therefore he benefits from the Lukashenko regime and supports this regime,” the justification for placing him on the sanctions list states.

The second person from the family of Alexander Lukashenko on the new list of restrictions is his daughter-in-law Liliya. She is the wife of the Belarusian leader’s eldest son Viktar.

“She is closely associated with a number of important companies that benefit from the Lukashenko regime,” the justification explains. Lukashenko’s daughter-in-law was also present at the secret inauguration.

In addition to Lukashenko’s relatives the list includes judges, prosecutors, representatives of law enforcement agencies, state media and university employees and company directors.

In total, the new list includes 78 people and eight entities. The sanctions consist of freezing assets and banning visas to the EU.