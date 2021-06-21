Spain, Italy lift Covid-19 requirements for Poles after review

From Monday, Poles will be allowed to enter Italy with a vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate apart from a negative test, the Polish embassy in Rome said. Pictured San Marco Square, in Venice.

Andrea Merola/PAP/EPA

Poles will no longer need to produce Covid-19 vaccination certificates or negative test results when entering Spain and when travelling to Italy they will no longer have to be tested, the Polish embassies in Madrid and Rome have said.

Spanish authorities have removed Poland from its list of countries posing a sanitary risk but, for now, the lifting of restrictions for Poles will be in force for a few days, the Polish embassy said.

“When travelling to Spain on June 21-27, people will not have to present a test result or a vaccination certificate,” the embassy wrote on Twitter.

However, Spain still requires that Poles fill in a special sanitary control form before entering the country.

“Poland has become safe,” the Spanish government said on the Travel Safe Spain official tourist website. “Only the QR code of the sanitary control form is required to enter Spain.”

Spain will review its decision in a week’s time.

Italy had been more restrictive in its Covid-19 rules for foreigners, requiring a negative test to be carried out at least 48 hours before arrival.

But from Monday, Poles will be allowed to enter Italy with a vaccination certificate or a recovery certificate apart from a negative test, the Polish embassy in Rome said.

Similar to Spain, Italy also requires tourists to register their arrival beforehand, but in the case of Italy through the use of the EU Digital Passenger Locator Form.