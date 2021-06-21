EU countries express solidarity with Poland after email hacks

During the session, "Poland presented detailed information on the cyber-attacks against parliamentarians, government members, media and non-governmental organisations," Ambassador Andrzej Sadoś told PAP.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

A number of EU member states have expressed solidarity with Poland after a recent spate of cyber-attacks against Polish politicians, the Polish ambassador at the EU has said.

The issue was raised at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, and among the countries showing support for Poland were Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Romania.

Among the politicians hacked were the prime minister’s chief of staff and his wife as well as the deputy spokesman for the ruling party.

During the session, “Poland presented detailed information on the cyber-attacks against parliamentarians, government members, media and non-governmental organisations,” Ambassador Andrzej Sadoś told PAP.

“We have informed them that our analyses show that this attack was similar to cyber-attacks carried out in the past by entities sponsored by Russia,” Sadoś also said.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell expressed support for Poland in the matter.

Earlier on Monday, the European Commission also expressed solidarity with Poland in a statement for PAP.

On Friday, Poland informed Nato members about the recent attacks. According to PAP information, Poland also passed the report to other EU member states, the European Commission and the European Council as well as US, Canadian and British ambassadors.