Poland is active in field of combating tax havens: Fin Min

We take actions aimed at introducing fair taxes in the EU and beyond, which is why it is crucial to combat tax havens, said Finance Minister Tadeusz Kościński in an interview with the Polish Press Agency PAP.

The minister expressed satisfaction that more and more countries are joining “the campaign for fair taxation of global players.”

“The G7 statement on global taxation is an important stage in the work that has been underway for over two years at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the European Union,” Minister Kościński pointed out.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Poland actively participates in the works underway at the OECD forum. One of the topics touched on at the G7 summit is the minimum global tax, to be set at 15 percent.

“We support the G7 proposal, but we want to reassure Polish entrepreneurs. The Polish stance is based on two elements – on the one hand, we want to introduce a minimum tax, and on the other, guarantee the substance-based carve-out clause,” explains Minister Kościński.

The purpose of the OECD proposal is to significantly impede the transfer of untaxed income from the countries where it was obtained outside the European Union. The minimum tax is to affect only those countries that apply unfair tax competition – these are the states that allow companies from other countries to withdraw their money to places where they will not be taxed.

Poland is the initiator and the leading state of international cooperation in the field of VAT information exchange. In January 2020, at the initiative of the Polish government, a meeting of representatives of tax administrations from 21 EU countries was held in Warsaw, during which Poland presented an offer of cooperation. According to the Ministry of Finance, the proposal met with a great response from Poland’s closest neighbours, including the Baltic States, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.