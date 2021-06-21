Presidential couple takes part in a forest clean up campaign

The forest clean up “sprzątaMY” campaign was organised in the Jabłonna Forest District near Warsaw. President Andrzej Duda appealed that everyone who visits the forests should take care of their cleanliness.

“First of all let’s look at ourselves and remember that when we go to a forest to rest, to take a walk or to pick mushrooms, pick blueberries or raspberries, or for any other purpose, let’s try to leave the forest at least in the condition we found it. That is, let’s leave nothing behind, let’s take back with us everything that we brought to the forest,” President Andrzej Duda said.

Every year, the State Forests remove about 100,000 cubic meters of trash from forests. Collecting and removing this amount of trash costs approximately PLN 20 million (EUR 4.4 mln).

The campaign was initiated by the Presidential Couple in 2019. It was organised by the Chancellery of the President (KPRP) and the State Forests.