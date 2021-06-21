Sweden’s king honours Polish translator

Gawryluk is a translator of children's books and has translated, from Swedish into Polish, nearly 50 books by Swedish authors of children's and youth literature.

A Polish translator, writer and journalist has received the Royal Order of the Polar Star from the King of Sweden, the Swedish embassy in Warsaw has announced.

Barbara Gawryluk was presented with the distinction by Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf for her “numerous services in promoting and sharing Swedish literature and culture in Poland.”

The Royal Order of the Polar Star is awarded to foreign citizens for their service to Sweden.

As a journalist for Radio Kraków, she has also been promoting Swedish culture and literature for years by introducing the profiles of Swedish writers and representatives of culture to her audience.