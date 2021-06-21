Gov’t increases funds for National Reading Development Programme

We have increased the funds for the National Reading Development Programme by 40 percent, as at the moment, about PLN 1.8 bn (EUR 396.1 mln) have been earmarked for this purpose, said Culture Minister Piotr Gliński on Monday during a press conference.

The programme has been implemented since 2016. In 2021-25, according to Minister Gliński, the government will implement the project “in an extended version.”

Minister Gliński listed four pillars that comprise the programme, which are: improving the services of public libraries; investments in the infrastructure of public libraries; purchase of new publications for pre-school education institutions, school and pedagogical libraries; grant programme for libraries aimed at encouraging people to read more.

The minister pointed out that over 220 libraries were revitalised in the first five years of the programme (2016-2021). Furthermore, he announced a new grant project for libraries called “Blisko” (English: At Hand). The idea is to integrate the local community around libraries which, according to Mr Gliński, are cultural centres.

In the years 2021–2025, over PLN 1 bn (EUR 220.06 mln) will be allocated under the National Reading Development Programme 2.0 for various forms of support and promotion of reading in Poland.