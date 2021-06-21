Football: Kozłowski makes history becoming Euro’s youngest player ever

By replacing Mateusz Klich in the 55th minute of the game against Spain on Saturday, Poland’s Kacper Kozłowski became the youngest player to ever set foot on a pitch at the European Championships.

The midfielder of the Polish club Pogoń Szczecin, who at the time of coming onto the pitch against Spain was 17 years and 246 days old, beat the record set only six days earlier by England’s Jude Bellingham (17 years and 345 days at that time).

Kozłowski made his debut for the Polish national team in a game against Andorra in March this year. He also became the youngest to debut in the Polish top-tier league in the 21st century.

Before Euro 2020, the record for the youngest player at a European Championship was held by the Dutchman Jetro Willems who set it at the age of 18 years and 71 days during Euro 2012.

The progress of Kozłowski caught the eyes of the scouts working for the mightiest football clubs. Among them are Manchester United, Juventus Turin, Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona, but also the smaller ones, including Cagliari, Torino, Saint-Étienne and Red Bull Salzburg. The latter has recently signed another Polish youngster, Kamil Piątkowski, from Raków Częstochowa. However, the Szczecin born and bred midfielder is adamant on staying in his home club to gain more experience.

Football Talent Scout portal has named Kozłowski as one of the top 50 talents in world football born after 2001.