Poland to spend EUR 238 mln to promote reading

Piotr Gliński on Monday presented the second edition of the National Programme for the Promotion of Reading, this time for 2021-2025.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland will spend over PLN 1.08 billion (EUR 238 million) in 2021-25 to promote reading through investments in public and school libraries, and promotional activities, the culture minister has said.

The government will provide 59 percent of the total amount and the beneficiaries will have to finance the remaining 41 percent as their own contribution.

The total sum is PLN 180 million (EUR 39.7 million) higher compared to the previous programme. “We’ve managed to increase the programme’s funding… by 40 percent,” Gliński said.

The programme aims to enhance the offer of public libraries, improve their infrastructure, purchase new publications for libraries in schools and kindergartens as well as offer subsidies to libraries and promote reading in general.