Poland will reach average EU GDP per capita in ten years, says PM

Under the government’s new Polish Deal economic recovery plan, Poland will achieve the average EU GDP per capita in the next 10 years, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

A flagship project of the Law and Justice (PiS) led government, the Polish New Deal plan is aimed at reviving the national economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. It envisages major investment in public infrastructure along with overhauls of the tax and healthcare systems.

“The Polish economy will reach the level, within the next decade, of at least the average GDP per capita of the European Union. This is our goal,” PM Morawiecki said on Monday during a visit to the Lublin region, eastern Poland.

The prime minister added that other goals of the New Deal include making Poland the best place to live in terms of clean air, easy access to public services, communication infrastructure, and all aspects of social life that are important to Poles.

According to PM Morawiecki, investments will be carried out in “every county without exception.

The foundations of the Polish Deal are expenditures for healthcare amounting to 7 percent of GDP, tax reduction for 18 million Poles (including annual tax-free quota up to PLN 30,000), investments that will generate 500,000 new jobs, some mortgages without own contribution, fewer formalities for building houses up to 70 square metres, and a tax-free pension up to PLN 2,500.