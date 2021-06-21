EC one minded with Poland over cyber-attack

The European Commission has expressed its solidarity with Poland following a cyber-attack against Polish officials, and stated that more needs to be done to prevent similar attacks on EU members.

The EC spokesperson said on Monday that the Commission had also expressed its solidarity with the victims of the attack.

Earlier this month, Polish media reported that emails sent by some government officials from their private email accounts, including those of the prime minister’s top aide, were hacked and made available on the Telegram social media platform.

Later, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister responsible for security Jarosław Kaczyński, who is also the ruling party leader, said the hacks had originated from the territory of Russia, quoting Poland’s and its allies’ security services.

The spokesperson said that the hostile cyber-attacks directed against Poland exemplified the quickly-changing landscape of cyber-threats. He also added that they showed the EU should increase its efforts to prevent and deter such threats, and respond to them.

The EC has received a Polish report concerning the cyber-attack.