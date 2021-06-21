Fifty supercar motorheads set off around Poland to raise money for those in need

Organized by the Positive Ways group, the drive will see Ferraris, Porsches, Maseratis, Aston Martins, Lamborghinis, McLarens and Koenigseggs go from Kraków to Kołobrzeg in week-long ride.

A group of 50 supercars has set off around Poland to raise money for those in need.

Along the six-day-journey the teams will stop off in Warsaw, Poznań and Żnin where they will display their impressive motors and raise money from the crowds.Positive Ways/Facebook

The money, which has so far exceeded 600,000 PLN after the Warsaw leg of the event, will go to helping refuges for single mothers as well as to fund hospices.

The teams have each paid 15,300 PLN to take part in the event, raising 765,000 PLN before they even started.Positive Ways/Facebook

The first edition of the ride took place in 2013, since then the Positive Ways group have held eleven more charity rides, with the first ride for hospices taking place in 2019.

The group held an auction in Kraków before they set off at 11:30 am on Saturday. The scheduled pitstop for lunch was in Radom at 2pm before making it into Warsaw to support the Polish national team against Spain with time to spare.

Last year the event raised 173,000 PLN for the NADZIEJA (Hope) foundation and 230,00 PLN for the ‘RÓWNY START’ educational centre in Poznań.Positive Ways/Facebook

In Poznań the cars will be escorted through the city centre by the police and take part in the international Moto Fest.

The drivers will have an afternoon off to enjoy the city and recharge before heading to Żnin and finally onto the finish in Kołobrzeg on Wednesday.

There were over 200 applicants for this year’s ride but the group limits the entries to 50 to preserve the integrity and safety of those involved.

Among the supercars taking part in the event there are also a few so-called hypercars, considered by experts as being a car that goes beyond the current high performance supercars, some suggesting it requires a million dollar plus price tag to enter the category.

