Leszek Szymański/PAP

In May, the gold reserves of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) rose by 60 ounces compared to April, the bank has announced.

The central bank has increased its gold reserves to 7.412 million ounces in May, the NBP said in a press release on Monday.

In April, the gold reserves amounted to 7.352 million ounces, the central bank said.