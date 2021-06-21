COVID-19: EU Certificate available on mobile from Monday

“The EU COVID-19 Certificate (UCC) is available from Monday in the mObywatel mobile application. It will allow its holders to travel freely within the European Union,” The Department for Digitisation of the Office of the Prime Minister (KPRM) announced.

Polish tourists to enter Croatian territory without tests and quarantine

see more

In addition to the mObywatel application, the EU COVID-19 Certificate is also available in the IKP application belonging to the Ministry of Health, which is a mobile version of the Internet Patient Account (IKP).

The UCC can be downloaded by people who are fully vaccinated. The certificate is valid from the 14th day after the last dose of the vaccine was administered for the next 365 days.

The document can also be obtained by people who have received a negative SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus test result – then the certificate is valid for 48 hours.

It will also be available to convalescents and valid from the 11th day after a negative PCR test is obtained and for the following 180 days.

As the KPRM announced, UCC also works offline, without internet access.

The authenticity of the certificate can be verified at places such as check-in at an airport. It is available in Polish and English and is accepted in this form throughout the European Union.