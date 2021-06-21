We will support Moldova’s efforts to achieve territorial integrity: President Duda

“We believe it is necessary to preserve the territorial integrity of Moldova within internationally recognised borders. This is a fundamental issue and we will always support Moldova in its efforts to achieve this integrity,” President Andrzej Duda said on Monday during the official visit of Moldovan head of state Maia Sandu to Poland.

President Duda said at a press conference after the meeting with his Moldavian counterpart that he had offered to share Poland’s experience in democratic transformations with her.

“We have a lot of experience there and the changes that have taken place in Poland in this area over the last 30 years have brought a lot of positive results today,” he pointed out.

He also thanked President Sandu for taking care of the Polish minority living in Moldova.

“We appreciate Poland’s consistent help for the European aspirations of our country, as well as for sustaining Moldova’s inclusion in European aid programmes,” President Sandu said.

She stressed that “the Republic of Moldova has chosen the path of European modernisation” and also expressed hope that during the early parliamentary elections on July 11, this “European path of Moldova will be confirmed.”

President Sandu also noted that her country was following the development of the Three Seas Initiative with great interest.

“We believe that Moldova’s contribution to this initiative could be an additional factor for stability at the borders of the European Union,” she pointed out.