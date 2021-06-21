Polish state will not leave fire victims without aid says PM

Grezgorz Momot/PAP

The prime minister has promised that the Polish state will support the residents of a village in southern Poland that suffered severe damage in a fire on Saturday night.

The fire, which broke out around 6pm on Saturday, spread rapidly through the village of Nowa Biala’s closely packed buildings, damaging or destroying 25 houses and around 50 farm buildings, some of which were made of wood.

“The resident of Nowa Biala were hit by a huge tragedy, but the Polish state will certainly not leave them alone,” Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

“The most important thing is to provide assistance for rebuilding homes and farm buildings,” Morawiecki told a press conference in Lublin, eastern Poland.

“Experts are evaluating the losses in order to launch a financing process as quickly as possible.”

The prime minister also said that it was necessary to invest more funds in fire prevention in villages like Nowa Biala, where buildings are close together.