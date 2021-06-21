Energinet to continue work on Danish part of Baltic Pipe

Gaz-System company confirmed on Monday that Energinet has obtained consent from the Danish Environmental Protection Agency (DEPA) to resume construction works on the majority of the 211-km-long onshore Baltic Pipe gas pipeline route in Denmark. For the remaining part of the pipeline route, Energinet will have to obtain a new environmental permit before construction works can begin.

Energinet have informed Gaz-System that the new part of the Baltic Pipe, on which construction works will now resume, in conjunction with the existing gas transmission network in Denmark, will enable the launch of gas transmission to Poland in accordance with the adopted project assumptions by October 1, 2022.

Gaz-System also announced that the full transmission capacity of the Baltic Pipe (10 bn cubic metres yearly) will be obtained after the completion of construction works on all sections of this investment in Denmark by the end of 2022. The company emphasised that the works on the Polish part of the project are being carried out as planned and it plans to complete them by October 1, 2022.

On May 31, the Danish Environment and Food Appeals Committee revoked the environmental permit for the Baltic Pipe, issued by the Danish Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 and requested additional studies necessary to assess whether the investment could destroy or damage the breeding sites or resting places of the indicated species of animals.

In connection with this ruling, Energinet decided to temporarily suspend the construction. On Saturday, however, the company announced that the Danish Environmental Protection Agency has no objections to resuming construction of the Danish inland section of the project.

The Baltic Pipe is a strategic project that is to create a new route of natural gas supplies from Norway to the Danish and Polish markets and end users in neighbouring countries. The gas pipeline will be able to transport 10 bn cubic meters of natural gas annually to Poland and 3 bn cubic meters from Poland to Denmark. The investors are transmission operators: Danish Energinet and Polish Gaz-System. Operations are due to begin on October 1, 2022.