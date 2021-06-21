Polish hotels losses estimated at EUR 165 mln in May: study

The Polish hotel industry may have lost as much as PLN 750 mln (EUR 165 mln) in May due to SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus restrictions, according to the latest research by the Chamber of Commerce of the Polish Hotel Industry (IGHP).

Hotels in Poland resumed operations on May 8 but only at 50-percent capacity with hotel restaurants having remained closed till May 28. All this had a negative impact on the condition of the hospitality sector, the report shows.

The IGHP study shows that in May, 76 percent of hotels recorded an average attendance of no more than 30 percent. Of this 47 percent of facilities had occupancy rates below 20 percent, 20 percent of hotels recorded less than 10 percent-occupancy and 2 percent remained closed.

“Data from entrepreneurs indicate that the average loss amounted to PLN 426,000 (EUR 94,000) per facility and PLN 5,100 (EUR 1,122) per hotel room. Taking into account the 2,600 hotels operating in the country with a total of 145,000 rooms, the sector lost at least PLN 750 mln (EUR 164.91 mln) in May, which turned out to be a greater loss than previously forecast,” Marcin Maczynski from IGHP told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

He said that due to the restrictions still in force in June (50 percent occupancy caps on hotel rooms and restaurants), hoteliers expect further losses.

IGHP estimates that in June hotels will incur another drop in revenue which may reach PLN 500 mln (EUR 110 mln).