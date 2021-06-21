COVID-19: 73 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 73 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,878,840 including 153,363 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 153,463 yesterday.

The ministry also announced one new fatality due to COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 74,829.

According to the ministry, 63,678 people are quarantined and 2,650,648 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,363 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Monday, a total of 26,494,562 people have been vaccinated, including 16,152,134 with the first dose and 11,190,284 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 242 out of 1,191 available.

As of Monday morning, as many as 179,278,498 coronavirus cases, 3,882,610 deaths and 163,839,255 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,406,001, India has the second most with 29,935,221 cases and Brazil third with 17,927,928.