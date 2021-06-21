Hybrid learning from Sept 1 possible if delta variant spreads – min

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Polish students may have to return to hybrid learning in September if the Delta variant spreads in the country, the education minister warned on Monday.

A rapid rise in cases caused by the Delta variant in Britain recently prompted the UK government to postpone removing the remaining lockdown restrictions.

“If the Delta – Indian virus appears and is very dangerous, we will propose starting the school year in a hybrid form, but for now there is no such threat,” Przemyslaw Czarnek, told the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

He added that the education ministry has not yet decided whether it will be the school head or the education minister who will make the decision about hybrid learning.

“I hope that as many children as possible will be vaccinated and the virus will not be so dangerous anymore” Czernek said.