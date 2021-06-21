V4 Cooperation vital for security of our part of Europe: Defense Minister

Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said that cooperation in the V4 group builds security of that part of Europe. He attended a meeting of Ministers of National Defense of the Visegrad Group (Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia).

Joe Biden confirmed continuation of US military presence in Poland: official

see more

On Sunday, at the naval port in Gdynia, northern Poland and then aboard the vessel ORP Pułaski, a meeting of defense ministers of the Visegrad Group countries was held, chaired by Mariusz Błaszczak. The meeting was attended by the Defense Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Tibor Benkő and Jaroslav Naď, as well as Czech Deputy Minister, Jan Havránek.

“I am very pleased that today I can host my friends, the Ministers of Defense of the Visegrad Group, because it is in this format that we work together to build the security system of our countries and all of Europe. We exchange experiences and information,” Minister Błaszczak emphasised.

“We are cooperating in the North Atlantic Alliance format, in the European Union format. We will talk about strengthening cooperation. We will talk about joint ventures” the Polish minister explained. He highlighted that one such project was to once again exhibit a European battle group in the V4 format.

Mr Błaszczak announced that on Monday the ministers will visit the Multinational Division North East in Elbląg, northern Poland. “Soldiers of all our countries serve in this division. This is a tangible example of our cooperation, but not the only one. We will also talk about joint undertakings of the defense ministers of the Visegrad Group,” he said.







After the official greeting and a speech by Minister Błaszczak, a meeting between defense ministers of the Visegrad Group onboard the ORP Pułaski was held, closed to the media. During the meeting, the defense ministers of the Visegrad Group, summarised the V4’s cooperation during the ongoing Polish presidency of the bloc.

As the press spokesman of the 3rd Flotilla of Ships Lieutenant Commander Radosław Pioch announced, the ministers are to discuss the progress in jointly implemented defense projects, including preparations for the EU Visegrad Battle Group for duty in 2023, work for the certification of the V4 Joint Logistics Support Group and cooperation in the field of ammunition procurement.