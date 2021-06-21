Our whole country was attacked: official on hacker attacks

“It is difficult to treat hackers’ actions as a coincidence. Our whole country was attacked,” Michał Dworczyk, the head of the Office of the Prime Minister (KPRM), said in an interview with the wPolityce.pl news website, referring to the recent cyber attacks on his and his wife’s emails as well as other people connected with the Belarusian opposition.

Mr Dworczyk ensured that his mail was secured by means of double verification, and he had changed the password 12 times in the last 9 months.

He assured that both his mailbox and leaked correspondence contained no classified, confidential, proprietary, secret and top secret material.

Replying to the suggestion that the selective publication aims to discredit him as the head of the KPRM, he answered that “it should be perceived as an even wider attack than on the government of the Republic of Poland,” stressing that “our whole country was attacked.”

“The intention seems clear,” he said, explaining that this “is about mixing truth with falsehood, which will result in confusion and chaos.”

In reference to the published correspondence in the media, Mr Dworczyk emphasised that this “is joining the implementation of the attacking scenario.”

“This is undoubtedly meant to distract us from the essentials,” he stressed.

The politician pointed out that he was not the only person attacked by hackers. Among the attacked mailboxes, he also mentioned those belonging to MP Ewa Szymańska, Rafał Dzięciołowski, the head of the “Solidarity Fund PL”, supporting the Belarusian opposition, and one of the journalists who used to work for Belarusian Radio.

According to Mr Dworczyk, it is difficult to treat these attacks as a coincidence.

“Of course, in this context, one cannot forget my nearly 20-year commitment to supporting democratic transformations in Belarus, as well as an 11-year ban on entry to Belarus and the Russian Federation for this reason,” he pointed out.

Michał Dworczyk said that the investigation conducted by the Polish services indicates that the hacking attacks were carried out in Russia.