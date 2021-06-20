New political party joins Poland’s ruling camp

"We are, and will remain part of the United Right, the most successful political project of the Polish right in history," Bielan said.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

MEP Adam Bielan has formally announced the creation of a new political party that will become part of the governing United Right coalition.

Bielan, a former member of Agreement, a junior member of Poland’s United Right ruling coalition, broke the news at a congress in Warsaw on Sunday.

“We are establishing the Republican Party as a representation of citizens who value the idea of freedom… individual and national freedom… socially sensitive economic freedom,” he said.

“We are, and will remain part of the United Right, the most successful political project of the Polish right in history,” he added.

Bielan said that the new grouping wants to guarantee the security and permanent position of the family in the life of the nation, and increase the wealth of all citizens through pro-development activities and facilitating business activity.

“Free and unfettered entrepreneurship is the best way to do this. We want to protect private property, which is a pillar of a healthy political and social system, and a guarantee of real social and individual freedom” he said.

In Bielan’s opinion, the best way to implement all these goals is to continue the policies of the United Right.

He said the Republican Party will support the government’s Polish New Deal economic recovery plan.

The leader of Poland’s governing party Law and Justice, Jarosław Kaczyński, who was the special guest of the event, said he believes that “together we will implement the great plan for Poland.’

Kaczyński said that the idea of republicanism is still facing new challenges.

“Today, this challenge is, on the one hand, an extremely distorted form of liberalism, individualism, and permissiveness, and on the other hand, at a completely practical level… a certain attitude, which is individualistic, but in a purely political dimension,” he said.

In his opinion this kind of attitude is a threat to his party’s policies “that can be described as patriotic.”

“Today, practical republicanism is the unity of the United Right camp.” Kaczyński said.

“Only the United Right… can implement a programme for a strong, independent, sovereign Poland, but at the same time a Poland that satisfies the needs of all groups of citizens” – he said.